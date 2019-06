KOTA KINABALU: The Federal Government has provided an allocation of about RM130 million to upgrade solid waste disposal sites in three districts in Sabah to further enhance the efficiency and management of solid waste in the state.

Its Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal said the allocation was to upgrade the solid waste disposal site of Kayu Madang, near here, at a cost of RM40 million and two new solid waste disposal sites in Beaufort and Tawau costing RM45 million each.

He said the upgrading of the solid waste disposal sites will be started this year by implementing the latest technologies including seepage water treatment to reduce the environmental pollution problem including foul odour so as not to affect the health of the locals.

“The efforts to upgrade the Kayu Madang waste landfill will be able to improve the operation of solid waste disposal. So, the community is no longer worried about the waste being not properly managed,“ he told reporters after receiving a courtesy call from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohammad Mintek at the Sabah Administrative Centre, today.

Also present was Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Jaujan Sambakong who is also Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister.

Meanwhile, Mohammad said the construction of the solid waste disposal site in Beaufort is currently in the design stage and will take at least two years to complete, while the solid waste disposal site in Tawau will be completed in October.

He said both solid waste disposal site projects were also implementing new technologies in solid waste management operations including the use of landfill and leachate treatment.

“The solid waste disposal site in Tawau has a capacity of 250 tonnes per day. The landfill in Beaufort takes into account the needs of solid waste management for the Beaufort, Sipitang, Menumbok and Papar areas, “ he said.

Mohammad said the allocation was proof of the central government’s commitment in ensuring garbage management was more systematic in Sabah despite the fact that the state did not enforce the Act 672 and privatisation of solid waste management and public cleansing.

“We hope that with this sanitary landfill, solid waste management in Sabah can be enhanced, thus the illegal disposal of waste can be reduced,“ he said. — Bernama