KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here was told today that RM143 million was deposited into an account belonging to Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd (IPSB) through nine transactions.

Former IPSB senior account executive Aishah Ghazali, 37, said this when cross-examined by lawyer Farhan Read on the 18th day of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s trial for the alleged misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42 million.

Farhan: I list down the deposit made into IPSB account. On Dec 11, 2014, RM5 million and RM15 million; Dec 15 (RM20 million); Dec 24 (RM40 million); Jan 9, 2015 (RM40 million); Feb 5 (RM5 million); Feb 6 (RM5million); Feb 13 (RM10 million) and April 9, 2015 (RM3 million).

Aishah: Yes.

Farhan: From that RM143 million, RM20 million was transferred from SRC International Sdn Bhd on Dec 15, 2014?

Aishah: Not sure.

To another question, Aishah, who is now an accounts manager at Redtech Offshore Sdn Bhd, said possibly RM123 million of the RM143 million was transferred from Gandingan Mentari Sdn Bhd.

The 36th prosecution witness, who was with IPSB for four years, said she did not know whether IPSB used to deal with Gandingan Mentari.

Farhan: Can you confirm a withdrawal of RM118 million was made from IPSB in 2014 and 2015?

Aishah: Yes.

Farhan: From RM118 million, RM42 million was transferred to Najib, RM76 million to Mail Global Resources, while RM1.5 million each was transferred to Tazri Talib and Mohamed Redzuan Adamshah?

Aishah: Yes.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one charge of power abuse and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International Sdn Bhd’s funds totalling RM42 million.

The hearing before judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali continues. — Bernama