RM1.467b allocated for sewerage projects nationwide

KAJANG: The Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change (NRECC) has allocated RM1.467 billion under the 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12) to develop strong and effective infrastructure through the implementation of sewerage projects nationwide.

Its minister, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the implementation of the projects was to ensure water security can be realised under the 2024 Water Sector Transformation.

“This will allow the people access to affordable, reliable, sufficient, clean and high-quality water supply and sanitation system,“ he said in his speech when opening the Langat and Taman Eko Langat Centralised Sewage Treatment Plant (LRK) here today.

He said the project was in line with the strategic thrusts of Malaysia, which is to ensure the well-being of the people, and the Sustainable Development Goal, which is to increase access to clean water supply and sanitation.

Regarding the Langat and Taman Eko Langat Centralised Sewage Treatment Plant, he said it is a project under the 10th Malaysian Plan costing RM1.595 billion.

“The plant covers a catchment area of ​​77.6 square kilometres, including Cheras Batu 11, Cheras Jaya, Baiduri Village, Kajang 1 and 3 with a sewage treatment plant capacity of 920,000 Population Equivalent,“ he said.

Meanwhile, regarding the increase in the tariff for connected sewerage services and emptying septic tanks for the domestic category, he said the increase had been informed by Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd (IWK) last year.

It was previously reported that the increase in the tariff was decided at a Cabinet meeting on April 20 last year.

The tariff adjustment will involve an increase of between RM5 to RM8 per month for the service of emptying of septic tanks with effect from Oct 1, 2022, while for connected services, there will be a small increase of RM2 per month with effect from Jan 1, 2023. - Bernama