RM149.52m allocated to repair infrastructure, help people affected by disasters

KOTA KINABALU: A total of RM149.52 million is allocated to repair infrastructure and help the people affected by disasters through the First Supplementary Supply Bill 2022 passed by the Sabah Legislative Assembly today.

Sabah Second Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the amount was 21.72 per cent of the total allocation of RM688.34 million.

“Heavy rains followed by floods are becoming more frequent in several districts in the state, causing damage to infrastructure such as roads and bridges. Floods also caused river bank collapse and loss and damage to property.

“The government takes this problem seriously and focuses on repairing and helping the people affected by the disaster,“ he said when tabling the bill.

Masidi, who is state Local Government and Housing Minister, said RM261.78 million was channelled to the state Finance Ministry in addition to the Statutory Fund, among others, to reduce the development deficit and contributions to the Trust Fund.

He said RM65.28 million was allocated for the state’s water supply needs, RM58.92 million for the administration, management and maintenance of government buildings, while the rest was distributed for the use of ministries and departments.

The State Assembly sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama