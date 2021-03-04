RM159 million spent on Elevated T-Junction Project in Tanah Merah - Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR, March 3: A total of RM159 million was spent on the Elevated T-Junction Project at the railroad crossing in Pekan Tanah Merah, Kelantan, which was fully completed in December last year, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof (pix) .

He said the project began on Aug 19, 2016, and was completed on Dec 22, 2020.

“The implementation of this project is very strategic and appropriate as Tanah Merah is an area that is rapidly developing, and is the centre of economic activities for the locals.

“The high volume of traffic, especially during peak hours, resulted in congestion, and the situation was exacerbated with the railway crossing right in the middle of the city,“ he said after attending the project’s handover ceremony in Pekan Tanah Merah.

He said the scope of the project included the construction of Elevated T-Junction at KM29 of Jalan Pasir Mas-Tanah Merah, as well as the upgrading of existing roads, installation of street lights, traffic lights and construction of a U-turn.

At the ceremony, the Fadillah also presented Letters of Acceptance (SST) to contractors for two Public Works Department road projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan.- Bernama