RM16 bln allocation to be used for national defence - Hishammuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The RM16 billion allocation for the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) will be fully utilised for the benefit of the country's defence sector, and fulfil the aspirations of #KeluargaMalaysia, especially for the Malaysian Armed Forces’ personnel, veterans and its civilian staff.

Senior Defence Minister, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussien (pix), said that the allocation announced in tabling of the 2022 Budget was also the highest since the Ninth Malaysia Plan (9MP).

“Alhamdulillah, #Bajet2022 is inclusive, comprehensive and reflects the budget from the people, by the people, for the people. No one is left behind.

“Women, single mothers, the elderly, young people, all will benefit. Education, digitalisation and most importantly health initiatives have been given priority (and) are needed in our preparation for the #COVID-19 endemic phase,” he said in a post on his official Facebook account today.

Hishammuddin also thanked Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and Finance Minister, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz, for allocating RM16.1 billion to the Ministry of Defence.

Tengku Zafrul, through Budget 2022, announced that Mindef and the Home Ministry will be allocated RM16 billion and RM17 billion respectively.

He also said that RM1.6 billion was allocated to enhance the preparedness of the main assets of the Malaysian Armed Forces, and RM14 million to replace the main equipment of PASKAL (Naval Special Forces) and PASKAU (Air Force Special Air Service), including parachutes, underwater breathing gear and boats.

Apart from that, the government will also add four new immigration gateways, among others, in Telok Melano and Baleh in Sarawak, to meet the need for increased movement following the Indonesian government’s move to relocate its capital to Kalimantan and the opening of the Pan Borneo Highway along the Telok Melano line, he said.

Meanwhile, Immigration director-general, Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud, said that the opening of four new immigration gateways, as announced by the Finance Minister in the tabling of Budget 2022, would enable the entry control of foreigners to be implemented more efficiently and effectively.

“The way forward after this is to have an engagement with the state governments, because it involves land acquisition and local authority approval.

“Immigration will focus on automated systems at new and existing entrances, so that waiting times can be speeded up,” he said.- Bernama