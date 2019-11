KUANTAN: Various types of drugs worth RM1.632 million, seized between 1999 and last year, will be disposed of at Bukit Pelanduk in Negri Sembilan tomorrow.

Pahang deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri said 15 types of synthetic and non-synthetic drugs would be disposed of at noon.

Among the drugs were heroin weighing 9,629.61g; methamphetamine (5,968.09g); cannabis (8,939.28g); midazolam (8.06g); ecstasy (1,189g), ketum leaves (145,622.40g); codeine (43.84 litres) and psychotropic pills (20.5g), he said.

He said this at a press conference at the Pahang police contingent headquarters (IPK), here today.

Mohd Yusri said Kuantan recorded the highest number of drug-related arrests and seizures and there was a 7.0% increase in the number of arrests of individuals in drug-related cases in Pahang this year.

“From January to October this year, the number of individuals arrested for drug-related cases has increased to 14,179 people from 13,266 for the same period reported last year,” he added. - Bernama