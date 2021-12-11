RM17.98 million lost due to online fraud in Malacca

MALACCA: A total of 767 online fraud cases were recorded in Malacca with losses totalling RM17.98 million from January to November this year, involving online purchases, investment scams, non-existent loans, as well as the infamous Macau and love scams.

Malacca police chief Datuk Abdul Majid Mohd Ali (pix) said total losses rose by RM2.07 million compared to 15.9 million for the same period last year, with 772 cases recorded.

“The highest losses were due to Macau scams, totalling RM5.97 million from 116 cases, followed by investment fraud, with a total of RM5.307 million in losses, with 134 cases recorded.

“Meanwhile, 70 love scams were recorded with losses of RM2.553 million, followed by non-existent loans (RM2.231 million) and 205 cases involving online purchases (RM1.916 million) until November,” he said to reporters here, today.

Abdul Majid had earlier attended the launch of a fraud awareness community programme in Jonker Street here.

Abdul Majid also said that the police had adopted a new approach in community policing by appointing ambassadors among community leaders to improve public awareness and educate them about the importance of crime prevention.

He said the move included sharing crime prevention tips to be disseminated among communities, with ambassadors acting as police spokesmen in giving out advice and educating the public.

“This is our first project and if the approach proves successful in improving peace and public order in Malacca as a tourism state, we will expand the concept of appointing security ambassadors to assist the police,” he added.

-Bernama