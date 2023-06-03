RM1.7b tax arrears suit: Federal Court to hear Najib, son’s appeal on June 14

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has fixed June 14 to hear Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak and his son Datuk Mohd Nazifuddin’s appeals against the summary judgments obtained by Inland Revenue Board (IRB) to recover more than RM1.7 billion in tax arrears from them.

Lawyer Wee Yeong Kang representing Najib and Mohd Nazifuddin, when contacted said Deputy Registrar Suhaila Haron set the date during the case management today.

“The hearing of the appeal will be conducted online at 9 am,” he said.

The former prime minister and his son are appealing against High Courts’ decision in allowing IRB’s application to enter summary judgments over the income tax arrears.

Two separate High Courts had allowed the IRB’s applications to enter summary judgments to recover tax arrears of RM1.69 billion from Najib and RM37.6 million from Nazifuddin, respectively for the period between 2011 and 2017.

A summary judgment is obtained when the court decides on a case, through written submissions, without a full trial and calling witnesses.

Both Najib and Nazifuddin lost their appeals in the Court of Appeal in September 2021 to set aside the summary judgments. On May 10, last year, the Federal Court granted them leave to pursue their appeals to the Federal Court. - Bernama