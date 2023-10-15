RM17m for tahfiz TVET programme helps produce skilled Muslim scholars

KOTA BHARU: The RM17 million allocation to implement tahfiz Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes through the Budget 2024 will not only intensify efforts to spread Islamic teachings but will also have a positive impact on the development of tahfiz institutions.

Founder and principal of Maahad Tahfiz Al-Quran Darul Quwwah Pasir Tumboh, Mohd Fikri Mohd Kasim, said the allocation demonstrates the government’s commitment to the development of religious institutions, which can strengthen the role of tahfiz institutions in producing Muslim scholars.

“The allocation can help strengthen the operation of religious and tahfiz institutions and increase the comfort and safety of students.

“This is because these institutions are now seen as drivers in producing more religious experts who also have the skills that meet current demands,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

However, Mohd Fikri hoped the allocation would be distributed transparently by prioritising religious institutions that need immediate assistance.

Founder of Pusat Bimbingan Ilmu Masjid Al-Amin Pengkalan Chepa, Wan Badrolhisham Wan Ab Rahman, 48, said the initiative implemented by the government would encourage more tahfiz centres or religious schools to register with the state religious councils.

“This will ultimately benefit students when we can provide a more conducive learning environment,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the Budget 2024 on Friday, said that the allocation would open up opportunities for tahfiz students to diversify their skills while continuing their lesson in memorising the Quran. - Bernama