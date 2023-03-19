RM1.85m to help Sabah students in the Middle East: Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah Government has approved RM1.85 million to help lessen the burden of more than 200 Sabah students currently studying in Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Jordan.

Its chief minister Datuk Seri Haji Noor (pix) made the announcement at a gathering with Sabah students who are studying at universities in these three countries, organised by Yayasan Sabah in Cairo, Egypt yesterday.

In a statement today Hajiji said the state government understands the high cost of living faced by students in Middle East, while the Sabah Welfare Foundation and Sabah Foundation would coordinate the assistance.

“I want all of you (Sabah students) to stay focused on your studies and use this opportunity to learn the Quran and Hadis in-depth. Having a deeper understanding will enhance your intellectual value which will be an asset to you when returning to serve the country,” Hajiji said.

At the gathering, he also witnessed the handing over of RM10,000 to purchase books for Sabah Foundation library here from the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS) and a Hadrah set (a type of musical instrument set) worth RM4,000 from Perbadanan Baitulmal Negeri Sabah.

Sabah Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry also contributed computers to the Egypt Students Association.

The Chief Minister had morning tea with the students at the gathering before flying off with his wife Datin Seri Juliah Salag to Makkah to perform Umrah. - Bernama