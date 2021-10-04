RM18b helped 2.9 million people to secure jobs

KUALA LUMPUR: The disbursement of RM18 billion in wage subsidies, job search allowances and hiring incentives have helped a total of 2.9 million people to secure jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

“When people ask me what is my legacy as a Human Resources Minister amid Covid-19, I am proud to announce that I have saved or defended the fate of 2.9 million workers with a contribution of RM18 billion from the Social Security Organisation. Our country has also saved more than 300 000 businesses from shutting down,“ Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said when replying to a question from Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail (PH-Kulim Bandar Baharu) who wished to know the impact of the RM18 billion allocation and how many people were saved by this amount allocated to the ministry to stabilise the labour market..

“Today the unemployment rate stands at 4.8%, which translates to around 700 000 people who are unemployed, but without this allocation maybe 2.9 million will be unemployed,“ he said.

Our country has also saved more than 300 000 businesses from shutting down,“ he added.

Saravanan added that the National Employment Council involving various agencies and ministries is in the midst of creating 500 000 job opportunities.