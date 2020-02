GEORGE TOWN: The 34.4ha landfill in Jelutong, here, will undergo RM1 billion worth of rehabilitation and redevelopment works.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow (pix) today said the project cost would be fully borne by PLB Engineering Berhad (PLBEB), which was appointed for the rehabilitation and redevelopment works.

He said it would take around 15 years for the landfill to be rehabilitated and redeveloped.

“This will be the first landfill in Malaysia to be rehabilitated and redeveloped,” he said at a press conference, here.

Chow said that 25% of the rehabilitated land would be handed over to the state government, and it would be used for future development.

He said PLBEB would also need to request for the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) approval from the Department of Environment.

“The company will need to obtain the EIA approval first and this will take nine months to one or two years,” he added.

Earlier, a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) was signed between Chow, representing the state government, Penang Development Corporation (PDC) deputy general manager (Planning and Management) Aziz Bakar and PLBEB group executive chairman Datuk Seri Ong Choo Hoon.

The Penang government had called for a Request for Proposal (RFP) on the rehabilitation works at the Jelutong landfill between March 12 and Sept 14, 2015 and PLBEB was appointed in 2017.

Chow explained that it was difficult to look for an alternative site to be used as a landfill for marine clay and construction and demolition debris (C&D), as well as several project technical issues were involved, which delayed the signing of the JDA.

“PLBEB will still need to find an alternative site for construction waste and marine clay, and the state will work with them to find a permanent site,” he said. — Bernama