RM1m allocated to improve internet facilities in 19 Lembah Pantai schools: Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The government through the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) has allocated RM1 million to improve internet facilities in 19 schools in the Lembah Pantai parliamentary constituency.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix), who is also Lembah Pantai MP, said the allocation was channelled following complaints related to internet problems faced by teachers and students of the schools concerned.

“Efforts need to be made to bridge the digital divide in our own area (Lembah Pantai), among the complaints of school heads and principals is the internet problem and since a month and a half ago I’ve held meetings with representatives of the 19 schools concerned.

“We hope to resolve the issues in the next few months,” he told the media after officiating the launch of the ‘Hour of Code’ (HOC) #MyGirlsCan 2023 campaign in conjunction with International Girls in ICT (GICT) Day 2023 here today.

Fahmi said he would discuss with other MPs on how to use existing allocations to bridge the digital divide.

“Perhaps, through some form of collaboration with conglomerates or companies that feel there is a need to be involved in this effort,” he said.

On GICT Day, he said it aims to boost the interest of women, especially among students and the younger generation, on the importance of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

At the same time, he said it also encouraged the group to venture into the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education.

He said KKD was targeting 5,000 female students from 500 primary and secondary schools nationwide to participate in the HOC #MyGirlsCan 2023 Campaign which starts today until July 14.

The HOC campaign, which is open to all schools nationwide, is implemented by KKD through the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and aims to give students exposure to coding and the basics of computer science.

MDEC will also implement the Digital Ninja programme in September to hone the digital technology skills of female students, providing exposure to critical, creative and innovative thinking as well as problem-solving and entrepreneurship. - Bernama