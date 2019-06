KOTA BELUD: The federal government through the state Mineral and Geoscience Department has set aside RM2.3 million for five underground water development projects in Sabah.

Since 2016 under the 11th Malaysia Plan, the department had built tube wells in Kampung Dudar Kota Belud (2016), Kampung Sarang Kota Belud (2016), Kampung Timbang Dayang Kota Belud (2017), Kampung Tangkol Kota Marudu (2017), Kampung Pompodon Kota Marudu (2018) and Kampung Piasau Kota Belud (2018).

The cost amounted to about RM700,000, according to Sabah Rural Development minister Datuk Ewon Benedick at Kampung Piasau near here today, while launching the tube well and underground water filtration system which could produce 48,000 litres per day.

Ewon, who is also Kadamaian assemblyman, said the well and filtration system were the first ever to be built using concrete or culvert.

“It’s an initiative and innovation by the department. The well was built in September 2018 and the filtration system was fully completed in March 2019.

“About 3,000 residents in Kampung Piasau will benefit from it,“ he added. - Bernama