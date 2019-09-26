RM2.5b allocated for infrastructure, utilities and public amenities in PIPC: Baru Bian

KOTA TINGGI: The government has allocated RM2.5 billion under the 10th and 11th Malaysia Plans for 25 projects for the Pengerang Integrated Petroleum Complex (PIC) involving infrastructure, utilities and public amenities.

Works Minister Baru Bian (pix) said of the amount, the Public Works Department would get RM1.8 billion to build a new road network and upgrade existing roads.

A 23.8km federal road in PIPC costing RM1.139 million that he opened today is part of the road network.

It involved four packages and was completed this month after construction began in June 2016.

Baru added that all these efforts were taken because the government was committed to providing support infrastructure of very high quality for PIPC which will emerge as a hub for the oil and gas industry and the local community.

At a press conference later, Baru, when asked on the studies towards abolishing tolls, replied that they had been completed and that the ministry was just awaiting the Cabinet’s decision on the proposals made. — Bernama