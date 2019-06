SEGAMAT: Two men who robbed a rubber wholesaler of RM2,600 in cash while pretending to sell rubber to him at his store in Pogoh here, were nabbed by police last night in Jementah.

In the 11.27am incident yesterday, the 21 and 34-year-old suspects went to the store on a stolen motorcycle, pretending to want to sell rubber to the wholesaler, a 31-year-old man.

The men threatened the victim with his parang which they had snatched from a table, and proceeded to snatch the wholesaler’s two waist pouches containing the cash, Segamat district police chief Supt Raub Selamat told Bernama today.

The robbers then made their escape, leaving the motorcycle at the premises.

In another incident, police apprehended two men in a Proton Saga Iswara found to contain items such as RM833 in cash, four mobile phones, a knife, parang and a steel-cutter.

Raub said investigations showed that the two suspects had previous criminal records related to drugs, robbery and house break-ins.

The men who confessed to committing robbery with two other suspects who are still at large, have been remanded for four days in connection with investigations under the Penal Code for gang robbery and causing hurt. -- Bernama