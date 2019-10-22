RM2 million facelift for 43 schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The Education Ministry has allocated RM2 million for the newly launched “Sekolahku, Universitiku” programme to improve facilities for 43 selected primary and secondary schools nationwide.

Twenty public universities and four government-linked universities will help facilitate the programme.

“They will work with the schools to decorate and paint the school’s walls and improve their libraries,” Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said today. “RM500,000 will be utilised this year and the remaining RM1.5 million is for next year.”

In his speech at the launch of the programme at SRK Bukit Pantai, Bangsar, he said the programme would spur the spirit of volunteerism among students.

He pointed out that the schools were selected based on a report by the Education Programme Research Development (EPRD).

Masri also suggested that university representatives attend parents-teachers meeting to provide views on improving school.