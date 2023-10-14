RM20 mln allocation for NSRC shows govt serious about tackling online fraud - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The allocation of RM20 million given to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) in the Budget 2024 demonstrates the government’s deep concern about the issue of online fraud.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil, in a Facebook post, said that the government will continue to work to strengthen cyber security while the awareness level among the people on the issue needs to be increased.

“In the effort to eliminate the despicable operations of online fraudsters, the cooperation of all parties is crucial,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, when tabling the Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday, said the government will increase the allocation to the NSRC to RM20 million next year compared with RM10 million (this year) to further increase the centre’s functionality in combating online scams.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said since its establishment, NSRC had handled over 49,000 calls and managed to freeze transactions worth up to RM60 million.

Meanwhile, in a separate post, Fahmi said the announcement of the entertainment tax being reduced to zero for local performers and from 25 per cent to 10 per cent for international artists performing in the country shows that the local film and music industry players are not marginalised by the Unity Government in the Budget 2024.

“During 10 months at KKD (Ministry of Communications and Digital), I received various suggestions, I heard various problems. It’s not easy to do it all, but I have to start somewhere.

“Alhamdulillah, the requests of the industry players have been met. Entertainment tax is exempted for performances by local artists. The entertainment tax for international artists’ stage performances has been lowered to 10 per cent compared with 25 per cent previously,” he said.

Fahmi said that he will continue to make efforts to ensure that the voices of the entertainment industry players continue to be heard. -Bernama