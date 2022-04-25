RM20 repentance package a scam to make money: Kelantan Mufti

KOTA BHARU: The RM20 Pakej Taubat or Repentance Package offered via social media is purely to make money dubiously and it also shows ignorance among the Muslim community, says Kelantan mufti, Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad.

He said the action of paying a fee to repent should cease immediately as it involved cheating.

“Repenting by individuals (for their sins) should be made directly with Allah, but with fellow human beings, we need to seek forgiveness if we’ve done something wrong to them.

“In seeking forgiveness from God (Allah) and repenting, there is no payment to be made by individuals who themselves know their own mistakes and those taking advantage of others are ignorant of this fact.”

Mohamad Shukri said this to reporters here today in response to the viraled issue of the Repentance Package offer with a payment of RM20, two days ago.

Earlier, Mohamad Shukri attended an awareness briefing on the Agriculture and Livestock Zakat Programme and Muamalat in the Agriculture Sector in Kelantan.

He said that so far in Kelantan, his department had not received any information on any individual seeking payment for the ‘doa taubat’.

On another development, he said that based on the fatwa (Islamic legal ruling) in Kelantan, contributors to the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) making the special withdrawal of RM10,000 did not have to pay zakat as it had not reached the nisab (minimum amount a Muslim must have before being obliged to give zakat).

“If they still want to pay zakat for this amount, it’s not a problem,” he said, adding that the nisab rate that met the minimum condition was RM20,000 for the zakat payment to be compulsory. - Bernama