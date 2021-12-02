RM200 air ticket subsidy for Sarawak voters from KLSCAH Youth

PETALING JAYA: Sarawakians who want to return to their state to vote in the coming state election are entitled to a RM200 subsidy.

The Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) Youth has increased the balance of the Undirabu Project initiated in 2018 from RM 17,983.75 to RM 20,000 to be used as “Air ticket subsidy for Sarawak Voters”.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Dec 18 as Polling Day for the 12th Sarawak state election.

KLSCAH Youth urges Sarawakians in Pennisular to balik kampung to cast their votes and make an impact for our country. By grasping this opportunity, we hope to encourage eligible voters to exercise their citizen rights, especially the Sarawakian youths.

Those who are interested to apply for these subsidized flight tickets must meet the following conditions:

1. Eligible voters, and

2. College or undergraduate student only

To apply, submit the following: a softcopy of your MyKad IC, student ID, bank details, and a proof of a return-trip flight booking to the following link, https://bit.ly/undisarawak_klscahyouth

KLSCAH Youth’s decision on all matters relating to the “Air Ticket Subsidy for Sarawak Voters” (including the subsidy list) shall be final. Any complaints will not be entertained, it said.

The subsidy is given out on first come, first served basis, subject to availability. The list of 100 applicants will be announced through our Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/KlscahYouth).

During the 14th General Election (GE14), KLSCAH Youth, Youth Section of The Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia, Women Section of Kuala Lumpur Chinese Assembly Hall, and another 11 states of youth sections of Chinese Assembly Halls were jointly organized the Undirabu Free Transportation Project.

RM 202,063.71 was successfully raised throughout the project, consist of 1,008 donors. There was a total of 1,300 voters from East and West Malaysia benefited from the Undirabu project through free buses and subsidized air tickets.

For further inquiries, contact kcwong@klscah.org.my.