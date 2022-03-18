RM200 million for this year’s price standardisation scheme

KUALA NERUS: The government has allocated RM200 million to implement the Price Standardisation Programme in six states this year.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Deputy Minister, Datuk Rosol Wahid said the six states were Sabah, Sarawak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Kedah and Pahang.

He said the allocation would benefit about 1.2 million people in the interior areas and islands who had to pay higher prices for essential items than those in the town areas due to distance and logistical factors.

“A total of 798 distribution areas in 189 zones has been identified for the programme implementation.

“In Sabah, we have 224 distribution areas, Sarawak (540), Kedah (one), Kelantan (15), Terengganu (two) and Pahang (16),“ he said at the Price Standardisation Programme held in Pulau Redang today, with the ministry’s Terangganu director, Saharuddin Mohd Kia also present.

Rosol said the ministry would ensure that the supply of foodstuff including chicken and eggs for the upcoming fasting month would be sufficient.

“The ministry will also ensure no hoarding of chicken and egg-based foodstuff by traders in that month.

“We have also been assured by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industries that there would be no shortage or supply disruption of essential items.

“We expect a slight increase in prices during the fasting month but we want to remind traders to refrain from hoarding these items,“ he added. — Bernama