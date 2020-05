PETALING JAYA: The Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry has issued a RM200,000 compound to a private hospital located in Kuala Lumpur for selling overpriced face masks, beyond the maximum price imposed by the government.

This issue follows a viral Facebook post from a patient who’s child was receiving treatment at that hospital, who was charged RM201.60 for 18 pieces of 3-ply face masks used by the nurses there.

The amount is equivalent to RM11.20 per face mask, when the maximum price is RM1.50.

“A team of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs enforcement officers then went to investigate the matter and questioned the hospital management. The team also seized some documents including the same 3-ply face masks used by the hospital for investigation,“ the ministry said in a statement today.

The ministry said the hospital’s action violates section 11 of the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 and the compound was served to the hospital today.

“If the compound is not paid within the specified period, the hospital will be charged in court,“ said the ministry.