RM200,000 to upgrade wiring system of four health clinics in T’ganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has approved an allocation of RM200,000 to upgrade the wiring system of four dilapidated health clinics in Terengganu.

Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the ministry has also allocated a sum of RM150,000 for the procurement of medical equipment for health clinics in the state.

“In response to the State Health director’s (Datuk Dr. Kasemani Embong) request, I agreed to immediately approve the allocation (RM200,000) to upgrade the wiring system at Seberang Takir Health Clinic, Bukit Tunggal Health Clinic, Pengadang Baru Clinic and Medan Jaya Health Clinic for the convenience of the people in Terengganu,” she said after visiting Pulau Bahagia Rural Clinic here today.

Dr Zaliha added that the MOH had identified 112 dilapidated healthcare facilities, including health clinics, rural clinics and dental clinics in Terengganu, and that repair work had started on 58 of them as of yesterday, involving allocations amounting to RM8.9 million.

“So far, repair work on 21 healthcare facilities has been completed, while another 36 are in the implementation phase. Repair work on the remaining facilities (54) s is expected to begin next year and in 2025,” she said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the news claiming that there was a manpower shortage at the Melaka Hospital, Dr Zaliha said the ministry was currently in the process of relocating its medical officers nationwide.

She explained that the MOH through its Human Resources Division has conducted a mapping exercise to identify the needs in each government healthcare facility and Melaka will also get the suitable placement of new medical officers.

“Healthcare facilities have to run on a daily basis. So, of course the MOH will not allow the facility to cease operations (due to a shortage of medical officers). MOH will issue a statement regarding the matter soon,” she said.

The media reported that the General Surgery Department of the Melaka Hospital had stopped colon cancer screening and walk-in clinic services because of a shortage of medical officers. - Bernama