RM200m additional allocation for repair of damage inside house

KUALA LUMPUR: The additional allocation of RM200 million to repair and maintain the homes of Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel that was announced recently will be used for repair of damage inside houses such as toilet fixtures, leaking ceilings, old plumbing and electrical fixtures.

In a statement issued here today, ATM said that Chief of the Defence Forces General Tan Sri Affendi Buang, in conveying his appreciation to the government for the allocation, said it would not only ensure the well-being of ATM members, but also the quality of life of their families.

He said the allocation was important in ensuring that the overall repair and maintenance of the Military Family Homes (RKAT) throughout the country can be carried out smoothly.

“This allocation will also be used to repair the barracks of single ATM members as well as for maintenance of infrastructure in the RKAT area, including damage to lifts at residential blocks, street lights, potholes, sewage system, damage to the main water tank and recreational facilities such as children’s playgrounds, badminton our court and multipurpose hall,“ read the statement.

It said that the allocation would help to provide more comfortable living conditions for the military personnel and families living in RKAT and hence, boost their morale.

ATM will always ensure the welfare of its members, it said.

“It is not only in ensuring the comfort of their homes, but also the tools and equipment for them to do their job, as well as their salary and allowance,” it said.

Last July 7, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an additional allocation of RM200 million to repair and maintain the houses of ATM members nationwide.

He was quoted as saying that the government had approved the allocation based on the deplorable and neglected condition of the military housing.

In the tabling of Budget 2023 last February, the government announced an allocation of over RM500 million for the maintenance of ATM family homes and repair of staff quarters and institutions under the Home Ministry, including the Royal Malaysia Police. -Bernama