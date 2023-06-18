RM202.8 mln in welfare allocations for Kelantan this year

KOTA BHARU: The Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) has allocated RM202.8 million for the welfare of the people of Kelantan this year.

Its deputy minister Aiman Athirah Sabu said the allocation, channelled via the Social Welfare Department (JKM), will benefit 48,000 recipients.

“Through this, as much as 80 per cent is channeled directly as financial assistance which covers assistance to the elderly, persons with disabilities (PwD), the homeless, the unemployed, single mothers and so on.

“This is in addition to the RM24 million allocation provided by the state government annually to JKM,” she said after officiating the 2023 state-level Mother’s and Father’s Day celebration here today.

Meanwhile, Aiman Athirah said the ministry has also allocated RM2.38 million for the construction of the new National Population and Family Development Board (LPPKN) branch building here.

She said the new building, located in Jalan Dusun Muda will be fully completed in August.

“So far four LPPKN new offices have been built in Negeri Sembilan, Penang, Melaka and Selangor. We also have plans to do the same for all the other states, but this will depend on the allocations received,” she said.

In another development, Aiman Athirah said plans for the ministry’s proposed Children’s Development Department are currently being streamlined.

She said the initial stages are being handled by JKM.

“Since there is already a children’s department under JKM, the new department will be developed from the existing unit before it is officially made into a Children’s Development Department at the end of 2025,” she said, adding that once formalised, it will become the seventh agency under KPWKM. -BERNAMA