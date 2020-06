SANDAKAN: The Customs Department in Sabah confiscated 50kg of suspected methamphetamine valued at RM2.08 million and detained four local men at Sandakan Airport last week.

Sabah Zone Customs chief assistant director Datuk Abdullah Jaapar said the suspects, aged between 19 and 23, were arrested upon arrival at Sandakan Airport from Kuala Lumpur via a commercial flight on June 23.

“The drugs in transparent plastic packets wrapped in bath towels were found in their respective luggages during Operation ‘Ice Break’ which has been launched nationwide since June 22.

“The suspects have been detained under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said in a press conference here today.

On the same day (June 23), the Sabah Customs seized a package containing about 3kg of suspected methamphetamine with an estimated value of RM150,000 which was declared as ‘tudung’ at the Mas Kargo, Kota Kinabalu International Airport.

He said a 46-year-old local man and three foreigners comprising two women and a man, aged 19, 23 and 45 respectively, were detained to facilitate investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Abdullah said in the first six months of this year, Sabah Customs had seized drugs with an estimated value of RM3.5 million and cigarettes and tax-free liquors worth RM5.3 million and RM3.4 million respectively. — Bernama