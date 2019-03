KUCHING: A grant of RM21.5 million out of an allocation of RM40 million this year is reserved specifically for the survey of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land in Sarawak, Works Minister Baru Bian (pix) said today.

He said the RM21.5 million will be used to survey individual titles under Section 18 of the Sarawak Land Code and not perimeter survey under Section 6 of the code.

“So, my stand and the stand of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak on this issue has not changed as alleged and viralled in social media,” he said in a statement.

Baru said the PH federal government had allocated the RM40 million for a special programme focused on Sarawak bumiputeras.

He also said that under the previous federal government, the funding for perimeter survey under Section 6 was used to survey NCR land. — Bernama