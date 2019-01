PETALING JAYA: A 55-year-old audiophile from Sabah won the RM21.5 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 with numbers from his newly purchased Hi-Fi system on Dec 9.

The winner, who collected his winnings a week later at the Sports Toto head office in Kuala Lumpur, said he bet on the serial number of his newly purchased Hi-Fi system – 2366 and 3776 – to win the jackpot.

“It’s a double happiness for getting the Hi-Fi system that I wanted and winning the jackpot. As an audiophile, I wanted to upgrade my Hi-Fi system for quite some time and I managed to find a system which suited my taste last month.

“I thought the serial number of the Hi-Fi system was special. That’s why I bet on the serial number,” he told Sports Toto.

The winner, who works as a storekeeper, said he had only won RM200 since he started playing Sports Toto games 30 years ago and the jackpot he won this time was very rewarding for him.

“It was my wife who told me that someone had won the jackpot and we had many sleepless nights after finding out that I was actually the winner,” he said, adding that this would be the best Christmas present ever.

The winner bought a System 3 ticket, which allowed him to bet on 3 sets of numbers for better winning chances for only RM6, as a result, he won not just the whopping RM21,566,936,80 but also an additional RM336.

Asked about his plan on using the winnings, he said he might buy some properties for investment and save for his children’s education expenses.