RM21 million allocated for One-Stop Support Service Centres - Rina

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM21 million has been allocated this year for the set up of One-Stop Support Service Centres (PSSS), said Women, Family and Community Development Minister (KPWKM) Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun (pix).

She said among others, the purpose of the centre was to help women facing domestic violence, divorce and abuse as well as to serve as a reference for those seeking counseling and temporary shelter before being referred to the relevant parties.

“The funds is for the establishment of three PSSS premises, seven mobile PSSS and to help the target group of women who tend to be victims of gender-based violence, domestic violence, divorce, fraud, abuse and those facing welfare issues,“ she told the Dewan Rakyat sitting today.

She was replying to a question from Datuk Mohd Nizar Zakaria (BN-Parit) on the ministry’s efforts to educate the community on domestic issues and women’s empowerment plans as well as advocacy strategies to protect the group from becoming victims.

Rina said based on police data, 9,015 cases of domestic violence were reported from March last year until last month.- Bernama