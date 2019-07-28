RM21 million allocation needed to replace SRS equipment

ALOR STAR: A special allocation of RM21 million is urgently needed for replacement of voluntary patrol scheme (SRS) equipment in over 3,000 Rukun Tetangga areas nationwide, said Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik (pix).

The Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (National Unity and Social Welfare) said he had submitted the application to the Ministry of Finance (MOF), but has yet to receive a reply.

He said it was crucial to replace the equipment which were needed for security control in local communities in efforts to conduct operations especially at night.

“We have applied to the MOF (twice) the latest during the recent parliamentary session. Among the tools which have to be replaced are the vests, batons, flashlights, whistles, T-shirts, caps and walkie–talkies which are already worn out as they have not been replaced in the last 10 years,” he said.

He said this to Bernama during the Jom Jumpa RT programme : Dialogue Programme with the Neighbourhood Watch Committees of Kota Setar, Padang Terap and Pokok Sena districts here this afternoon.

Also present was National Unity and Integration Department, Community Relations and Neighborhood, Division director, Rajali Mudin.

Apart from that Md Farid said SRS members should also be covered under a group insurance plan to ensure that the voluntary workers were protected in case of untoward incidents. — Bernama