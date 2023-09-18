RM22.9m Sports Toto jackpot shared by winners in four states

KUALA LUMPUR: Four punters from Malacca, Selangor, Sabah and Sarawak shared the RM22.9 million Toto 4D Jackpot 1 prize money on Sept 9 2023.

A 53-year-old housewife from Sarawak walked away with the largest portion of the jackpot totalling RM17.3 million by betting on her friend’s and her car registration numbers.

She told STM Lottery Sdn Bhd that she was not a regular player and tried her luck when she went to visit her relatives.

“I met my friend enjoying her holiday near where my relatives live. Since such a coincidence was rare, I decided to bet on our car registration numbers – 9861 and 3856 and it turned out to be the winning pair of 4D numbers for me,” she said.

The housewife said she still has not decided on how to spend her newfound wealth but said she would buy a nice present for her friend who gave her “luck” to win the jackpot.

Her System 11 ticket won her a whopping RM17,340,445.75 and a System Play bonus of RM3,024.

The second winner from Malacca won RM3,152,808.30 and a bonus of RM611 in an i-System 12 ticket.

The 45-year-old insurance agent said she is one of those players who would only play the Toto 4D Jackpot game when the amount exceeded RM10 million.

“It was my husband who alerted me and asked if I had bet on my set of favourite numbers when he saw the live draw results on Saturday.

“We hugged and screamed like mad people when we confirmed that we had partially won the jackpot,” she said.

Meanwhile, the third winner from Selangor won RM2,040,052.30 and a bonus of RM633.60 for betting on his late mother’s birth date and her car registration number – 1113 and 9861 in an i-System 18 ticket.

The 41-year-old, who is a real estate agent, said he was informed by his friends when the pair of winning numbers came out that he might have won the jackpot.

“True enough, I won the jackpot and I will use this money to clear my debts,” he said.

The last winner from Sabah won RM398,630.85 by also buying an i-System ticket.