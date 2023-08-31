RM2.2m for repairs of signal lights, streetlights along Ipoh-Lumut road

IPOH: The state government has received an allocation of RM2.2 million for the maintenance of streetlights and traffic lights at eight locations along Jalan Ipoh-Lumut here.

Perak Infrastructure, Energy, Water and Public Transport Committee chairman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin said the maintenance process, which started in June, is expected to be completed in November.

“The eight locations being upgraded are the intersections in Silibin, Falim, Menglembu, Lahat, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Pusing, Tronoh Fire and Rescue Academy, Tronoh Health Clinic and Tronoh Town.

“Maintenance is also focused on specific repairs to underground cables and other damages to ensure facilities function properly (to reduce accidents),” he said after a tour at Jalan Kledang here today.

“Through the findings obtained from the statistics and traffic enforcement section of the Ipoh District police headquarters (IPD), Jalan Ipoh-Lumut recorded a high number of accidents due to damaged facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Jelapang State Assemblyman Cheah Pou Hian said he hoped the maintenance included the unreliable traffic lights on Jalan Menglembu which are blamed for many accidents.

“The traffic lights on this road are often faulty, causing many accidents including fatalities. So, with the repairs made, I hope traffic will run smoothly while also reducing the rate of accidents,” he said. -Bernama