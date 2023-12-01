RM232m to repair damages in Peninsular states due to flood

PENDANG:- A total of RM232 million is needed to repair the infrastructure and public facilities damaged due to the flood disaster in the states of Peninsular Malaysia, recently.

Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said most of the damage occurred in the East Coast states with repairs costing RM196 million.

“A lot of the damage involves collapsed slopes, broken pavements. We found the damages in Terengganu and Kelantan were due to the flooding of the pavement during our visit two weeks ago.

“Repairs are underway, the expected completion depends on the level of damage, the slopes will take some time because of a lot of technical work, and the pavement is easier to repair, I understand that the repair work is 20 per cent complete,“ he said.

He told reporters after the handing over of the Pendang Hospital Project by the Works Ministry to the Ministry of Health which was also attended by Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Also present was the Tunku Mahkota of Kedah, Tunku Shazuddin Ariff Ibni Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin.

On the use of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) on highways, Nanta said the Malaysian Highways Authority and Plus Malaysia Bhd will hold a meeting tomorrow to find a solution to the issues on technology.

“LLM and Plus will discuss what steps should be taken,“ he said, also insisting that the use of RFID will continue. - Bernama