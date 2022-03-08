RM240m to produce podium finishes?

PETALING JAYA: An injection of RM240 million into the Podium Programme from 2022-2025 to help national athletes prepare for major sports events looks good on paper.

While well intended, the sports fraternity questioned the effectiveness of this approach and urged the government to look beyond it to ensure our national athletes find podium success.

Saying that this approach could secure some immediate results, former National Football Development Programme (NFDP) technical director Lim Teong Kim called for greater investment in grassroots sport development for long-term gain.

“Investing in any kind of sports should start from the grassroots level, build good infrastructure so that people in the kampungs can also develop their talent. Only then will we have a big pool of talents to choose from,” he said.

“Going for instant success is very dangerous. Look at the Hong Kong football team, they use naturalised import players for their national team but it didn’t get them anywhere. (We must) always remember that there is no shortcut to success.”

On Feb 23, Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu announced that the Cabinet approved the allocation of RM240 million for another lease of the Podium Programme from 2022-2025.

He expressed confidence that the allocation of RM60 million a year will help prepare the national contingent to face several major games during this period.

Lim, a former national footballer, also highlighted the need for coaches and officials to understand the concept of athlete developments.

“They should know the athletes’ mental and physical aspects. You need to treat athletes as if they are your own children. Only then can you develop them into world-class sportspersons,” he said.

He pointed out that the budget must be used wisely to improve the standard of sports in the country or it will be a complete waste of money.

Former president of Badminton Association Malaysia (2013-2015) Tan Sri Tengku MahaleelTengku Arif said we need to take a closer look at sports development.

“An analysis is needed urgently so that we know where and what to spend on to achieve what (kind of) returns? Remember sponsors don’t like losers,” he said.

Mahaleel also questioned whether office-bearers know the sports that they are handling inside and out.

“Look at the Badminton World Federation, they are staffed by former top badminton players who not only understand the game but also the emotional and mental aspects of an athlete,” he said.

“Thus, money is not the issue. The question is what we want to achieve with it,” he added.

Meanwhile, former youth and sports minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek hopes that the budget would also create a next generation of athletes.

“These next generation of athletes need development and exposure which needs funding,” he said.

Shabery said that the other way to get more funding for sport development is by obtaining sponsorships from private companies.