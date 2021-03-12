RM250 fine for face mask littering in Seremban — Mayor

SEREMBAN: Face mask littering in the city is considered an offence and can be fined RM250 under the Local Government Act 1976, said Seremban Mayor Datuk Zazali Salehudin.

He said the Seremban City Council (MBS) has received many complaints about face mask littering by members of the public, especially at the Seremban Lake Garden.

“Face masks need to be disposed of properly at the right place because it can endanger other people’s health if there is contact with the face masks.

“MBS is taking various measures to address this issue such as sending enforcement officers to conduct patrols at the Seremban Lake Garden, while the Parks and Landscapes Department appoints contractors to clean the area,” he said in a statement today.

He said uncontrolled dumping of face masks could threaten the environment, especially the marine life, besides clogging the waterways. — Bernama