RM254.3m for programmes to eliminate hardcore poverty in Johor - MB

JOHOR BAHRU: The federal and state government have allocated a total of RM254.3 million to implement programmes at eradicating the hardcore poverty in Johor this year.

Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said that following the implementation of various initiatives, the number of hardcore poor in the state had dropped from 4,378 households in March this year to 3,270 households currently.

“This shows the seriousness and determination of the government in resolving the issue of poverty in Johor,“ he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

He said discussions, involving the relevant agencies, were being held to find a new mechanism to address poverty problems in the state, such as foster family programme, providing job opportunities and targeted assistance

“I hope that all the relevant departments and agencies will continue to work together to ensure that all plans are carried out as planned for the benefit of all the people in the state.

“May the vulnerable groups in Johor continue to be protected, so that the government’s aim of achieving zero poverty by 2027 can be realised,” he said.

In another post, Onn Hafiz said the works to repair the badly damaged road at Taman Impian Emas Skudai here, have started and are expected to be completed in phases in October this year. -Bernama