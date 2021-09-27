RM25.8b approved for water infrastructure projects under 12MP

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of RM25.8 billion has been approved for water infrastructure projects to improve water coverage and services, Prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said the water sector needs to be thoroughly transformed to ensure supply and sustainability.

“Water governance will be improved through role empowerment and people involvement, strengthening of enforcement activities and law review,” he said.

Besides that, Ismail Sabri said an integrated wastewater treatment plant will be built for pollution control.

Meanwhile, noting the yearly floods which caused property damage, loss of lives and affect people’s livelihoods, a total of RM16 billion worth of projects will be executed during the 12th and 13th Malaysia Plan periods.

These include flood mitigation programmes, integrated river basin management, coastal erosion control as well as the flood forecasting and warning programmes.

“Recently, there were disasters such as the water head phenomenon in Yan and Kuala Muda districts in Kedah, floods in Penampang, Sabah and landslides in Kemensah Heights, Selangor,” he said.

“Therefore, environmental care is very vital to protect lives and reduce property loss,” he said.