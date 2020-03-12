RM2.5m worth of controlled goods seized in Sarawak: KPDNHEP

KUCHING: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) has from Jan 1 to date, seized controlled goods worth RM2,509,146.80 in Sarawak, Enforcement Division assistant director (Operations) Low Swee Hon said.

She said during the same period, compounds totalling RM26,000 were also issued, while 19 seizure cases have been submitted to the ministry for investigation under the Control of Supplies Act 1962.

“We are working closely with other enforcement agencies including the Marine Police Force, the General Operations Force and the Customs Department to prevent controlled items such as diesel, liquified petroleum gas and sugar from being smuggled to the borders and waters of Sarawak,“ she told a press conference here.

According to her, the ministry’s recent success was the arrest of four foreign suspects who tried to smuggle out RM35,000 worth of sugar from Sematan, a Malaysia-Indonesia border town at the most western end of Sarawak, located 105 km from here.

“Apart from that in Miri two arrests were made involving diesel subsidy discrepancies worth RM72,000 and two seizures totalling RM166,200 were made in Bintulu and Sibu,” she added. - Bernama