KUALA LUMPUR: The government has allocated RM28.5 million to repair dilapidated homes of the urban poor next year, compared with only RM15 million provided for similar purposes this year, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah Raja Ahmad Baharuddin Shah (pix) said the move was in line with the government’s commitment to one of the goals listed in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030 which is poverty eradication.

He said this in his reply to a question from Senator Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohamed Yassin who wanted to know the ministry’s strategy to address the problem of B40 residents living in dilapidated houses in urban areas and the government’s plans to increase the allocation for such programme.

Meanwhile in his reply to a supplementary question from Senator Muhamad Mustafa on how to apply for the programme, Raja Kamarul Bahrin Shah said it could be made via the ‘eKasih’ online platform. — Bernama