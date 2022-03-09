‘RM2.9mil hacking most likely carried out by locals’

PETALING JAYA: The perpetrators behind the hacking that caused a local company to lose RM2.9 million to cyber criminals are probably from a local syndicate.

Fong Choong Fook, CEO of LGMS, a specialised cybersecurity testing firm, said they are usually local threats.

“When hackers choose a bank, they choose one whose systems and processes they are more familiar with. We have come across what we call organised crimes which most of the time involve local hackers rather than foreign ones,” he said.

Additionally, Fong noted that this is not a matter of investing in technology but more of investing in staff awareness.

“We need to carry out sufficient drills to increase the awareness among staff to avoid threats like these from happening,” he said.

However, hacking can be done from anywhere and the perpetrators have a modus operandi that leaves investigators cold on their trail in tracking them.

“They (hackers) do so by bouncing their signal from different IPs around the globe, making it borderline impossible to pinpoint their location. A hacker could potentially use a local IP address but be halfway across the world,” criminologist Shankar Durairaja said.

He added that hackers can also conceal their location by creating a fake trail, essentially leading authorities to a computer user who had nothing to do with the attack.