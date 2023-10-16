RM2m boost for UM medical museum

KUALA LUMPUR: Top Glove Corporation founder and executive chairman Tan Sri Lim Wee Chai recently donated RM2 million to his alma mater, Universiti Malaya (UM), to upgrade its Faculty of Medicine (FOM) Medical Museum.

During an event attended by UM and Top Glove representatives, he signed an agreement with UM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Hamdi Abd Shukor to establish the Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai Medical Museum.

Lim’s donation will revitalise existing resources, focusing on the Anatomy Resource Centre and the Pathology Museum.

The centre, established in 2000, was formerly the Anatomy Museum, which was founded in 1964 alongside the Anatomy Department and Faculty of Medicine in Petaling Jaya in 1962.

The museum originally housed anatomical specimens for medical students. After its renovation in 2000, it expanded to include models, radiographs, histographs, posters and modern audiovisual aids, and was renamed the Anatomy Resource Centre.

The Pathology Museum, established in 1968, serves as a key learning centre for medical students.

The current upgrade will merge both museums into a unified medical museum, creating a hub for knowledge, inspiration, and innovation that will benefit future generations.

Lim said the renovation began in July and is set to be completed by January next year. It will create a modern and engaging museum space. The collaboration will establish an engaging educational resource centred on a compelling narrative.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to have studied here. I received a government scholarship, which was generously subsidised by both the state government and my parents.

“In total, they invested about RM200,000 in my bachelor’s degree in physics, which I completed in 1982.

“Now, it’s my turn to reciprocate the goodwill I received. I believe I must give back to society, and in this spirit, I’m donating RM2 million to this cause, aiming to give back tenfold.”

Lim said his passion for lifelong learning, promoting healthy living, and advancing healthcare has driven him to support this cause as well.

“I aim to enhance the museum’s facilities for the benefit of students, researchers and the future of healthcare.”

Lim said having the medical museum named after him is a special gesture and looks forward to the museum’s beneficial influence on upcoming generations of students.

Mohd Hamdi said Lim’s contribution helps to further the university’s mission to educate and inspire current and future generations in Malaysia.

“The museum will serve as a teaching venue, reference hub and exam facility for FOM courses, attracting thousands of visitors locally and internationally, and becoming a model for other medical schools in the region.

“To ignite young people’s passion for healthcare, the museum will actively involve the community, particularly youths, and will be crucial in improving medical education and catalysing important research projects,” he said.

FOM dean Prof Dr April Camilla Roslani said the medical museum represents a key initiative within FOM and will revolutionise medical education.

She said it will serve as a platform for the faculty to convey the scientific and humanistic facets of medicine to the public.

“We are confident that the museum’s unique integration of medicine, culture, art and history will be a transformative force in the evolution of healthcare education and research,” she added.