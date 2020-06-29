RM2m haemodialysis centre to be built in Chini

PEKAN: A haemodialysis centre will be built in the Chini with an allocation of RM2 million, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Dr Adham said it would be built on a site that has been identified and equipped with 10 haemodialysis machines and the reverse osmosis (RO) water system.

“When the centre is ready, patients no longer have to go far for their haemodialysis treatment. We at the Ministry of Health (MoH) are always prepared to provide the best treatment for kidney patients.

“We already have the land and the centre will be equipped with the latest haemodialysis machines to provide comfort to patients,“ he told reporters after visiting Chini Health Clinic, near here today.

With no haemodialysis centre in Chini, currently, kidney patients have to commute more than 80 km for treatment at a haemodialysis unit in Pekan.

On today’s visit, Dr Adham said the MoH would look into the need to equip the clinic with an emergency bay as it was located far from the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA), Kuantan and Pekan Hospital.

“The clinic is treating between 300 and 500 patients per day and there is a need for an emergency bay and also a radiology centre,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham said the ministry would deploy its staff to assist in technical services for the smooth running of the early voting tomorrow in the Chini state by-election. - Bernama