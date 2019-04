KLUANG: A total of RM3.15 million has been set aside by the federal government to ensure that the leachate overflow into the Ulu Benut river, which affected 75,000 residents in Simpang Renggam and its surrounding areas, will not recur.

Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament Dr Maszlee Malik said the allocation encompassed the construction of an embankment at the river and the upgrading of the Leachate Treatment Plan in the area, which was affected by the CEP 1 Estate Sanitary Landfill operations at Simpang Renggam here.

He said the Housing and Local Government Ministry had ordered the immediate closure of the landfill site on March 26, following a report on leachate overflow.

“After this, no more garbage will be brought into Simpang Renggam and this is indeed good news to the residents after having faced the problem for years,” he told reporters after visiting the landfill site today.

He said the government would also try to identify other causes of water pollution in the constituency, including chicken farm operations and improper treatment of sewage.

Maszlee, who is also Education Minister, said the efforts would be mounted with the cooperation from the Department of Veterinary Services, Department of Environment and the local authorities so that any water pollution issue could be addressed immediately.

“The recent Cabinet meeting also decided that the Ministry of Water, Land and Natural Resources will carry out cleaning up activity at the Ulu Benut river, which receives the support from Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) and Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM).

“At the same time, Ranhill SAJ and Badan Kawal Selia Air Johor (Bakaj) had also agreed for raw water from Machap Dam be channelled directly to Simpang Renggan Water Treatment Plan so that the local residents will not have to depend on the water source from Benut river,” he added. — Bernama