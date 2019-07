PUTRAJAYA: A total of 1,564 unsafe electrical items worth more than RM30,000 comprising various brands were seized by the Energy Commission in three raids at phone accessories shops around Kota Damansara, Selangor, on June 25.

The commission in a statement today said that among the devices seized were extension socket outlets, mobile phone chargers, USB port chargers, and travel adapters.

“The electrical equipment was seized for not having Certificate of Approval from the Energy Commission (EC) and SIRIM-ST safety label,“ he said.

He said the cases were being investigated under Regulation 97 of the Electricity Regulations 1994 stating that controlled electrical equipment should have a Certificate of Approval before being manufactured, imported, displayed, sold or advertised, and Regulation 98 for selling unlabeled electrical equipment.

The EC said the companies concerned could face fines of up to RM5,000, or a jail term of up to one year, or both, upon conviction. — Bernama