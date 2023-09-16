RM30 million allocation for TVET programme at Centexs

KUCHING: The government has approved an RM30 million allocation for the development of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme to the Centre Of Technical Excellence Sarawak (Centexs) Commercial, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the fund was for a long-term collaboration between TVET and Centexs to improve the expertise of the workforce, especially in the field of technology and renewable energy.

“It is the funding cost for students from various courses... and also the development of laboratories and learning facilities for high-tech fields.

“I also suggest having a course in robotics, apart from other new courses that lead towards high-tech communication... this will be able to provide new opportunities and potential,“ he told a press conference after a visit to Centexs Santubong here, today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is the National TVET Committee chairman, said Centexs, as one of the leaders in producing a highly skilled workforce, had succeeded in putting Sarawak at the forefront of the hydrogen and solar energy industry.

Earlier in his speech, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, said the allocation reflected the federal government’s commitment to explore more collaboration between the two institutions in the future.

“We need to come out of the cocoon and not think outside the box but think without the box. So, TVET and Centexs must not compete but cooperate, complement and supplement each other,” he added.

Also present were Deputy Rural and Regional Development Minister Datuk Rubiah Wang, Human Resources Minister V Sivakumar and Centexs chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani. - Bernama