PETALING JAYA: A streetside business operator, who was offering foreigners business opportunities, got off scot free for misusing the names of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim), Immigration Department and state religious authorities.

The local operator had promised business opportunities to foreigners, for RM300,000 as dowry to marry a local Muslim woman. In return, the foreign suitor would get to register businesses under his spouse’s name.

His stall carried the sign stating it was representing a registered agency and would refer all applications for marriage to Jakim, the Immigration Department and state religious authorities.

The Immigration Department has denied any link to the operator.

Immigration Director-General Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud said a team from the department inspected the Bukit Bintang area in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday and found that the signboard belonged to a local man in his 40s.

He said the signboard was used to advertise his services to passers-by in the area.

“Initially, the man refused to cooperate but after further discussion, he agreed to take down the signboard,” Khairul said, adding that he would not compromise on any dissemination of false or fabricated information about the department.

He also urged the public not to spread such information in order to avoid confusion.

MCA Public Services and Complaints Department head Datuk Seri Michael Chong, when contacted, said there was a possibility foreigners could take up loans under their local wives’ name and leave them in the lurch.

“There was a case where a woman came to me saying that she had borrowed from a loan shark,” Chong said.

“Her husband, who was not Malaysian, left her after spending all the money.”

In a statement yesterday, Jakim denied involvement in the operator’s activities.

It said the department only regulates and ensures that matters regarding Muslim marriages are fulfilled according to Islamic principles.