RM300 cash gift for Tamil school pupils

PETALING JAYA: Pertubuhan Ikatan Komuniti Selamat (Ikatan) yesterday distributed cash aid to selected pupils at three national Tamil schools in Puchong, namely SJK(T) Puchong, SJK(T) Kinrara and SJK(T) Castlefield.

Ten pupils from underprivileged families from each school received RM300 each, presented by Ikatan chairman Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye in a ceremony held at SJK(T) Castlefield.

Lee expressed hope that the money would help the families make simple preparations for Deepavali.

“The aid is given in the spirit of Deepavali. I hope Ikatan’s sincere contribution would provide some relief to the families. As a Malaysian, I feel that help should be given to all races and there is no better time than during festive celebrations.”

Ikatan’s team conducted background checks before identifying the recipients, with one of its members contributing half of the total amount presented yesterday.

Parents and guardians of the pupils were also invited to attend the cash presentation event.