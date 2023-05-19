RM300 flight tickets: Sabah, Sarawak folk welcome govt initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s initiative in offering maximum-priced flight tickets in conjunction with the Kaamatan Festival and Hari Gawai has come as a relief for the people of Sabah and Sarawak in the Peninsula.

For a long time now, it has been a normal practice for flight ticket prices to skyrocket, leaving passengers having to forgo returning to their hometowns to be with their families.

For private sector worker Amirul Mukminin, 26, the people of Sabah and Sarawak need protection in terms of ticket prices since it’s their only mode of transport.

“The most expensive ticket I ever bought was priced at RM800 for a one-way flight from the Peninsula to Sabah. So, I feel that this (government announcement) is a very good thing, especially for (university) students to purchase tickets at a low price.

“However, I hope the government can monitor ticket sales,” he told Bernama.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said a total of 17,708 one-way flight tickets from the Peninsula to Sabah or Sarawak will be sold at a maximum price of RM300 in conjunction with the festivals for the travel periods on May 27, 28 and 29 to Sabah and May 29, 30 and 31 to Sarawak.

Universiti Malaysia Sabah student Grace Edwin, 22, concurred with Amirul, saying she too is excited to celebrate the Kaamatan Festival this time as her family, who live in the Peninsula, will also be heading home to Lahad Datu, Sabah on May 28.

“I am eagerly awaiting the arrival of my sister, who works in Kuala Lumpur. It’s been two years since my sister last came back (for the Kaamatan Festival) due to the Covid-19 pandemic and expensive flight tickets. So, this government initiative will be helpful for Sabahans, including my family,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sarawakian Derrick Simoon, 36, feels that the approach taken by the government would result in comprehensive savings, especially for those with large households.

“Imagine if one household has four people and a one-way flight ticket costs between RM900 and RM1,000. The tickets alone would cost a bomb compared to the price on offer now.

”I support this government initiative. But I hope the government can find a ‘total’ solution so that the flight ticket price hike problem can be comprehensively resolved. Not just during peak periods and festival times,” he said. -Bernama