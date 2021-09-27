RM3,000 assistance for tourism agencies registered with MOTAC

PUTRAJAYA: The government will channel financial assistance of RM3,000 to licensed tourism agencies under the Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) through the National People’s Well-Being and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

This is the second time similar assistance has been given to registered tourism agencies, after the first one under the Strategic Programme to Empower the People and the Economy (Pemerkasa).

MOTAC, in a statement today, said those who had received the RM3,000 assistance under the Pemerkasa initiative are automatically eligible for the Pemulih aid and are not required to make new applications.

“MOTAC calls on all licensed tourism companies under the ministry that have never received financial assistance under the Pemerkasa initiative to take this opportunity to submit applications to us,” it said.

The closing date for applications is on Oct 15 and any application received after the date will not be considered.

For more information on Pemulih eligibility requirements, visit the MOTAC official website at http://motac.gov.my/pemulihmotac2021 or contact the nearest state MOTAC office. - Bernama